Golden State star Curry not quite ready to return Sunday

  Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles on the bench as players warm up before an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles on the bench as players warm up before an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Associated Press

Updated 2/29/2020 1:59 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he won't return from a broken left hand quite that soon.

Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and 'continues to make good progress in his recovery.' He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday's game against Sacramento that hopefully Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.

Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns. The Warriors were playing at Phoenix on Saturday night, mired in an eight-game losing streak.

