Austria, Croatia report first virus cases, both from Italy

Spanish police officers patrol outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Canary Island, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Islands has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new coronavirus. Associated Press

Guenther Weiss, director of internal medicine station at the University Hospital, briefs the media during a news conference in Innsbruck, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Two 24 years old Italians from Bergamo were tested positiv on the virus stay in quarantine at the hospital. Associated Press

A health worker wears protective suit at the infectious disease clinic in Zagreb, Croatia, where the first coronavirus case in Croatia is hospitalized, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Croatia confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man who had been to Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Italy. Associated Press

A police officer controls the road to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Canary Island, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Islands has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new coronavirus. Associated Press

The main entrance of the University Hospital is pictured in Innsbruck, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Two 24 years old Italians from Bergamo were tested positiv on the virus stay in quarantine at the hospital. Associated Press

A health worker takes notes at the infectious disease clinic in Zagreb, Croatia, where the first coronavirus case in Croatia is hospitalized, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Croatia confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man who had been to Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Italy. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Authorities in Austria and Croatia confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 disease Tuesday and said all the patients had recently traveled from the Lombardy region in Italy, where the virus from China emerged as a fast-growing cluster last week.

Authorities in the western Austrian state of Tyrol said a woman and a man, both 24-years-old and from the Bergarmo area in Lombardy, drove to Austria in their private car on Friday, the same day the coronavirus cases in Italy spiked.

The woman fell ill Saturday and developed a fever Sunday, said Guenter Weiss, a senior doctor at Innsbruck's university hospital. The woman's boyfriend got a fever and a sore throat Sunday.

The couple reported themselves to authorities late Monday. Both are in a stable condition with only mild symptoms but will be kept in isolation until the weekend, said Weiss.

"We have to work on the assumption that due to the proximity to Italy, one or the other case may still come," he added.

Franz Katzgraber, the head of the Tyrol state health department, said authorities are currently tracing possible contacts the patients may have had in Austria.

Herbert Kickl, a former Austrian interior minister who heads the far-right Freedom Party, immediately called for border crossings to be 'œreduced to a minimum."

"Everything must be done to stop the virus from spreading further in Austria," said Kickl, who also called for illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers to be put in quarantine.

Croatia also confirmed its first case Tuesday, a man who had traveled to the Italian city of Milan.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said it's a 'œyounger man, with a mild form of the disease" and that he has 'œbeen isolated and his condition is good.'

The German Red Cross said people who have recently traveled to areas with local transmission of the virus, such as parts of northern Italy, will be prevented from giving blood for four weeks.