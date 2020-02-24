 

Arrest made in shooting at Chicago barbershop that injured 5

 
CHICAGO -- A man accused of shooting five people, including three children, at a Chicago barbershop in January has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Walter Jackson, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana, was scheduled to appear in court Monday, a day after his arrest.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Police said two people fired shots through the window Jan. 16 at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Chicago's west side, striking five people - including children ages 11, 12 and 16. All survived.

Police said the gunmen were targeting someone in the shop who wasn't shot.

'They had nerve enough to be shooting and laughing. ... That's just crazy,' owner Ike Trenell said after the shooting.

