Mooney, Gibbs lead Notre Dame to 87-71 win over Miami

Miami's Keith Stone (4) goes up for a shot as Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Miami's Harlond Beverly (5) drives in next to Notre Dame's Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger (0) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Miami's Kameron McGusty (23) goes up for a shot between Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) and Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Miami's Anthony Walker (11) looks for a shot with pressure from Notre Dame's Juwan Durham during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) goes in for a layup over Miami's Keith Stone (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb, left, gets fouled under the basket by Miami's Chris Lykes (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger, left, shoots a 3-pointer over Miami's Chris Lykes (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs (10) drives in next to Miami's Isaiah Wong (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) looks to pass between Miami's Chris Lykes (0) and Keith Stone (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points and made 5-of-6 3-pointers, John Mooney notched his nation-leading 22nd double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and hot-shooting Notre Dame rolled to an 87-71 victory Sunday over Miami.

Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists as the Fighting Irish (17-10, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the sixth time in eight games.

DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points for the Hurricanes (14-13, 6-11), who saw their three-game win streak snapped.

Notre Dame converted 14 of 31 from 3-point range, including 10 of 18 in the first half while building a 48-29 lead.

Miami never got closer than 14 points in the second half, that being at 58-44 with 13:39 to go, before the Irish surged to a commanding 80-54 advantage at 6:24 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Barring an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning the ACC Tourney, the Hurricanes are scrambling for even an NIT bid. They don't have to finish over .500 by rule, but achieving that optic would help as they head into their final three regular-season games - all against teams above them in the standings.

Notre Dame: The Irish continued to make a late push toward NCAA Tournament at-large consideration. If they can win their four remaining regular-season games, including No. 8 Florida State at home, they'll head into the ACC Tourney with 21 victories. Working against them is an 0-5 mark so far against ranked teams and no wins against currently over-.500 ACC clubs.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes are off until heading to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston College on Wednesday, looking to avenge a 73-72 home loss to the Eagles in December.

