Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

Yachts and boats sit moored in a cloud of red dust in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

Passengers queue in the airport in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

Passengers stand near a screen displaying cancelled flights in the airport in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

Passengers stand and queue in the airport in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

Two passengers cover their noses and mouths in a cloud of red dust at the airport in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

Cars drive in a cloud of red dust in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

Passengers wait in the airport in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

A passenger covers his nose and mouth in a cloud of red dust at the airport in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. Associated Press

People in carnival dress walk across a street crossing in a cloud of red dust in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands and carnival was finally cancelled it was announced. Associated Press

MADRID -- Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust.

Spain's airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands' airports.

The regional government for the Canary Islands says that wind gusts could reach 120 kph (around 75 mph). Authorities have closed schools for Monday.

Television images show palm trees whipping in the wind amid a thick yellow haze enveloping the islands.

The storm phenomenon, locally known as 'œcalima,' is capable of lifting up clouds of sand and dust from the Sahara desert and transporting them across the 95 kilometers (59 miles) separating the islands from the African coast.