Police report several people shot to death in German city
Updated 2/19/2020 5:51 PM
BERLIN -- German police say several people have been shot to death in the city of Hanau.
The dpa news agency reports that police say people were killed but it is not clear exactly what happened in Wednesday evening's incident. It also is not immediately clear how many people are dead.
Hanau is near Frankfurt.
