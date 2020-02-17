Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76
Updated 2/17/2020 9:22 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 36-33. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-20 (Robinson 3-6, Anthony 3-8, Black 1-2, Keeling 1-2, Pierce 0-1, Platek 0-1), Notre Dame 11-34 (Gibbs 4-8, Goodwin 2-4, Laszewski 2-6, Hubb 2-9, Pflueger 1-3, Mooney 0-4). Rebounds_North Carolina 42 (Bacot, Black 10), Notre Dame 29 (Mooney 10). Assists_North Carolina 18 (Anthony 6), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 8). Total Fouls_North Carolina 17, Notre Dame 15. A_8,150 (9,149).
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.