 

Officials announce $75M for Chicago-area public housing

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/16/2020 9:35 AM

CHICAGO -- Nearly a dozen public housing authorities in the Chicago area will receive $75 million in federal funding for development, financing and modernization, federal officials said.

The money is coming through a capital program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The bulk of the funding, nearly $65 million, will go to the Chicago Housing Authority. Other recipients including housing authorities in Joliet, Aurora, North Chicago, Waukegan, Kankakee and Oak Park.

'This federal funding gives local agencies in the Chicagoland region the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most," U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a joint news release with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. 'In addition, the local economy stands to benefit from this investment in infrastructure projects that will bring safety and modernization to the area's public housing.'

