Young boy, woman die after suburban Chicago house fire
Updated 2/14/2020 10:04 AM
MINOOKA, Ill. -- Atho suburban Chiagho house fiearly Friday as killedyoung boy and a 57-year-old woman, authorities said.old
Wavelyn Fitch, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Minooka at 2:35 a.m., the Will County Coroner's Office said.
Susan M. Weber died at a hospital, the Grundy County Coroner's Office said. Two other occupants of the home also were taken to a hospital for treatment, the office said.
Firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. Friday.
Minooka straddles the Will-Grundy county line 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
