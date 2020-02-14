 

Man running from officers fatally struck by vehicle on I-80

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/14/2020 10:35 AM

MILFORD, Neb. -- The driver of a vehicle in which officers found narcotics after a traffic stop in eastern Nebraska died when he ran into traffic, authorities said.

The stop occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday, about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) west of Lincoln on Interstate 80.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After the drugs were found during a search, Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance said in a news release, the man fled across eastbound lanes and was hit by a passenger vehicle heading west in the westbound lanes.

The man was pronounced dead at Seward Memorial Hospital. His name hasn't been released. His vehicle had Illinois plates, the sheriff said.

