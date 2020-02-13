Suburban Chicago student released from INS detention center

CHICAGO -- A suburban Chicago high school student was released from a southern Illinois immigrant detention center Thursday with supporters planning to continue a fight against her deportation to Honduras.

Meydi Guzman, 18, was granted bond Wednesday from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Sara Huser, Guzman's Crystal Lake High School counselor, posted the $2,000 bond and has offered to take in Guzman while she is free. Guzman's release means returning to school and possibly staying on track for graduation.

'I am really happy and thankful for all the people who helped me,' she said.

Guzman's attorneys say she and her father fled Honduras in 2018 after a group of gang members sexually assaulted her. Guzman granted attorneys Kevin Bruning and Nathan Reyes permission to share her story.

Guzman and her father, Fabio Guzman-Reyes, were stopped by border patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande River and released on their promise to attend court hearings. The pair missed a Feb. 28, 2019 hearing in Chicago, due to a possible mix-up in scheduling paperwork, according to Reyes and Bruning. Their case was continued to Oct. 16, when they returned to court and were arrested.

Reyes and Bruning have filed a petition for asylum on Guzman's behalf and asked that a judge dismiss the order for Guzman's deportation.