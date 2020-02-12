 

AP Source: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

  • FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he's still committed to the Buffaloes, even after the Michigan State job opened earlier in the week. Michigan State's job came open when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday. Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.

  • Michigan State's Mark Dantonio talks about his retirement as the NCAA college football team's coach, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

  • FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill Beekman, listens at a Board of Trustees meeting in East Lansing, Mich. For the first time in over a decade, Michigan State needs a football coach after Mark Dantonio announced his retirement. That puts Beekman, who took over as athletic director in 2018, on the spot.

By LARRY LAGE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/12/2020 7:55 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A person familiar with the decision says Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program.

The person spoke Wednesday morning to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.

