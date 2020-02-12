 

Southern Illinois man charged; dog suffered chemical burns

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/12/2020 12:05 PM

MADISON, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man is facing animal torture and cruelty charges for allegedly spraying a corrosive substance on a dog, causing chemical burns, prosecutors said.

Rodney W. Johnson, 45, of Granite City, was charged Tuesday, Madison County prosecutors said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The dog, a 10-year-old Maltese mix named Charlie, was dropped in critical condition at the Madison Police Department on Feb. 6., prosecutors said in a news release. Police contacted an animal rescue agency in Granite City to get the dog emergency treatment for the burns.

"It completely ate away at the dog's skin," Madison city Detective Kyle Graham said.

Investigators believe the burns were intentional.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but I will say it was done out of anger."

Johnson was being held on $40,000 bail.

