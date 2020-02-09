 

'Birds of Prey' flies low on Oscars weekend with tepid debut

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Birds of Prey." (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Birds of Prey." (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a scene from "Birds of Prey." (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a scene from "Birds of Prey." (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

 
By JAKE COYLE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/9/2020 2:03 PM

LOS ANGELES -- 'Birds of Prey,' the DC Comics' Harley Quinn spinoff, made a tepid debut in theaters over the weekend, opening in No. 1 but below expectations with $33.3 million domestically, according to studio estimates Sunday.

'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," an R-rated Warner Bros. release, arrived in theaters while its star - Margot Robbie - is nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 'Bombshell' and the previous DC film, the $1 billion-grossing 'Joker,' is up for a leading 11 Oscars.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But despite those lead-ins, 'Birds of Prey' came in for a rocky landing. It had been expected to open around $50 million. It fared similarly overseas, grossing an estimated $48 million from 78 international markets.

Warner Bros. said the coronavirus impacted sales in Asia, though in South Korea, where 'Birds of Prey' made $1.9 million, it came in second to a local release. 'Birds of Prey' doesn't have a China release scheduled, and "Suicide Squad" never opened there. Cinemas in the country, the world's second largest movie market, have shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

'Birds of Prey,' the week's lone new wide release, cost approximately $100 million to make. Cathy Yan directs the 'Suicide Squad' spinoff, which Robbie also produced. Robbie stars as Quinn, the crazed criminal who after splitting with Joker is a solo vigilante. Reviews were mostly favorable, with an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it a B-plus CinemaScore.

After three weeks atop the box office, Sony Picture's 'Bad Boys for Life' dropped to second with $12 million in its fourth weekend. The action comedy, which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has grossed $336 million worldwide.

Though analysts are forecasting a down year for Hollywood at the box office, the success of 'Bad Boys for Life" has helped drive the year's ticket sales to an almost 10% uptick over the first five weeks of 2019, according to data firm Comscore.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, several nominees padded their ticket-sales totals. Universal's '1917,' the Sam Mendes-directed World War I film, took in another $9 million in its seventh weekend, good for third place. The film, a favorite for Sunday night, has grossed $132.5 million domestically and $287.4 million globally.

Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out,' nominated for best screenplay, added $2.4 million, bringing its North American total to $158.9 million. Lionsgate earlier this week confirmed a sequel to the acclaimed whodunit.

Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation 'Little Women,' up for six Oscars including best picture, also ranked in the top 10 with $2.3 million. Its seven-week domestic total is $102.7 million. That gives the best-picture category five $100 million-grossing movies, including '1917," 'Joker,' 'Ford v Ferrari' and 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.' (Counting overseas sales, 'Parasite' has also surpassed $100 million.) Netflix hasn't reported box-office data for its two best-picture contenders, 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Holdovers 'Doolittle' ($6.7 million in its fourth weekend) and 'Jumaji: The Next Level' ($5.5 million) rounded out the top five.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

1. "Birds of Prey," $33.3 million ($48 million international).

2. 'Bad Boys for Life,' $12 million.

3. '1917,' $9 million.

4. ' Doolittle,' $6.7 million.

5. 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' $5.5 million.

6. 'The Gentlemen,' $4.2 million.

7. 'Gretel and Hansel,' $3.5 million.

8. 'Knives Out," $2.4 million.

9. 'Little Women,' $2.3 million.

10. 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' $2.2 million.

