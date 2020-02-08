 

Man in stolen SUV fleeing police strikes car, kills driver

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/8/2020 10:55 AM

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A motorist has been killed in northwestern Indiana after a car was struck by a stolen SUV whose driver was fleeing police.

A state trooper attempted to pull over the SUV about 7:30 p.m. Friday after seeing it travel about 99 mph near the Elkhart and St. Joseph county line, state police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The SUV continued into Elkhart where city officers joined the pursuit into St. Joseph County.

As the officers stopped at an intersection to allow traffic to clear the SUV's driver ran a stoplight and crashed into a Toyota Camry in Mishawaka, according to state police.

The Camry's driver was killed and a passenger in the car was hurt.

The driver of the SUV ran from the crash and escaped, but three of his passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries. A fourth passenger was being questioned by police.

