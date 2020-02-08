 

China reports virus death toll rises to 811, surpassing SARS

  In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

    In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

  Passengers from the cruise ship "World Dream" docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal, gesture in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The cruise ship "World Dream" with approximately 1,800 passengers remained quarantined in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Saturday.

    Passengers from the cruise ship "World Dream" docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal, gesture in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The cruise ship "World Dream" with approximately 1,800 passengers remained quarantined in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Saturday.

  In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, workers in protective suits ride on a truck carrying medical supplies into Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients who diagnosed with 2019-nCoV in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

    In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, workers in protective suits ride on a truck carrying medical supplies into Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients who diagnosed with 2019-nCoV in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

  A Chinese families wearing masks ride on a tricycle on a street in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

    A Chinese families wearing masks ride on a tricycle on a street in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

  In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse feeds water to a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

    In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse feeds water to a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

  In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers transfer a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

    In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers transfer a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

  In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers move a man into the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

    In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers move a man into the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

 
Updated 2/8/2020 7:59 PM

BEIJING -- Mainland China has reported the virus death toll has risen to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak.

China's National Health Commission on Sunday says the total cases of the new virus have increased to to 37,198.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed 774 people and infected more than 8,000 worldwide. Like the new virus, it also originated in China.

