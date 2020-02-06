Final plans done for 2 Utah national monuments Trump shrunk
Updated 2/6/2020 12:57 PM
The U.S. government is implementing final management plans for two national monuments in Utah that President Donald Trump downsized
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.