Auburn leading rusher enters NCAA transfer portal

AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn running back JaTarvious 'Boobee' Whitlow has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday that Whitlow is 'looking for a fresh start somewhere else.'

Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing the past two seasons, totaling 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 763 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while missing the Arkansas game and seeing limited action against LSU following knee surgery.

Sophomore D.J. Williams leads the returnees after gaining 400 yards last season. Auburn also signed four-star running back Tank Bigsby in December. Bigsby was the No. 4-rated running back and No. 39 overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite index of recruiting rankings.

Mark-Antony Richards redshirted as a freshman after suffering a right leg injury in preseason camp.

___

