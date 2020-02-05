Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

FILE - This Dec. 19, 1969 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas and his wife, Anne, attending the premiere of "Hello Dolly" in Los Angeles. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. Associated Press

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk's 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, has died at 103, People magazine reported Wednesday.

'It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,' his son Michael said in a statement obtained by People. 'To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.'

Kirk Douglas was nominated three times for Oscars - for "Champion," "The Bad and the Beautiful" and "Lust for Life." He later received an honorary award for "50 years as a creative and moral force" in the movie industry.

His son Michael won Oscars as producer for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and as actor for 'Wall Street.'