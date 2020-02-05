 

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

  • FILE - This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103.

    FILE - This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. Associated Press

  • FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk's 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk's 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

  • FILE - This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103.

    FILE - This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. Associated Press

  • FILE - This Dec. 19, 1969 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas and his wife, Anne, attending the premiere of "Hello Dolly" in Los Angeles. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103.

    FILE - This Dec. 19, 1969 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas and his wife, Anne, attending the premiere of "Hello Dolly" in Los Angeles. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. Associated Press

 
By HILLEL ITALIE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/5/2020 7:03 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, has died at 103, People magazine reported Wednesday.

'It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,' his son Michael said in a statement obtained by People. 'To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kirk Douglas was nominated three times for Oscars - for "Champion," "The Bad and the Beautiful" and "Lust for Life." He later received an honorary award for "50 years as a creative and moral force" in the movie industry.

His son Michael won Oscars as producer for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and as actor for 'Wall Street.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 