Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into pieces

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish media say a plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport and skidded off the runway, crashing into a road. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks. The fuselage appears to have broken into three pieces. NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after the skidding but it has since been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported.

NTV says the airport has been shut down.