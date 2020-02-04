School official: 2nd Oklahoma student dies from injuries in traffic crash involving cross-country runners
Updated 2/4/2020 12:12 PM
MOORE, Okla. -- School official: 2nd Oklahoma student dies from injuries in traffic crash involving cross-country runners.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.