Review: Son Little reduces, enhances influences on 'aloha'

This cover image released by ANTI- shows "aloha" a release by Son Little. (ANTI- via AP) Associated Press

Son Little lost them all. He had almost a dozen demos for a new album but he failed to backup the files and the tunes were gone forever when his hard drive suffered a catastrophic failure.

Bewildered but unbroken, he wrote another batch in eight days. Despite the setback or maybe because of it, 'aloha,' Little's third album, finds him in a more basic setting, with mostly simpler arrangements than on his earlier releases.

Still, Little's excellent vocals and evocative songwriting carry the day, with a clear assist from Renaud Letang, the first time Little has worked with an outside producer. Letang's filters mesh expertly with Little's talents.

Little, born Aaron Earl Livingston and with a career stretching back several years before his 2015 solo debut, made a trademark out of updating traditional R&B, blues and soul sounds with electronic beats and hip-hop sensibilities, with the latter complementing but not upstaging the former. And here, too, he plays nearly every instrument.

Opener 'hey rose' - there are no capital letters in the song titles - is passionate and daring, with Little turning the volume of his voice up and down as needed. The rhythm is dance-ready but not furious, sometimes barely more than handclaps and a grumbling bass line, suggestive instead of overbearing.

'about her. again.' could be Jimi Hendrix, singing but not playing, covering the Impressions. The song has a very '60s-like refrain and more of the quiet/not-so-quiet dynamics. 'mahalia' includes a cutting guitar tone and seems preoccupied with missed opportunities - 'This life's full of promises we'd keep but we never make' - a disclaimer for whatever will end up ruining the relationship.

Other highlights include the reflective 'suffer,' with some very cool synth sounds, the percussion-driven '3rd eye weeping' and the smooth, layered simplicity of closer 'after all (i must be wrong)."

With the merits of 'aloha' providing ample comforts, it makes no sense to miss those lost tracks.