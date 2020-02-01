Australian Open glance: Djokovic and Thiem to meet in final

MELBOURNE, Australia -- A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Nobody beats Novak Djokovic at this stage of the Australian Open. At least, not until now. Djokovic is a seven-time champion at Melbourne Park, where he has never lost a final or semifinal he has contested. He's up against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who is playing his first major final on a hard court. Thiem has lost the last two finals at the French Open to Rafael Nadal, who is like royalty at Roland Garros after winning that title 12 times. After losing the first five head-to-head meetings, Thiem has won four of his last five against Djokovic. Most importantly he won the last one - which was indoors and on a hard court at the ATP Finals in London last November. 'It's absolutely his comfort zone here,' Thiem said of second-seeded Djokovic's prospects on Rod Laver Arena. 'Of course (I'll) take a look at the last matches we had as well in Paris and also London, try to repeat the good stuff what I did there." Djokovic is aiming for a 17th major title and, if he wins here, will become the first man in the Open era to win Grand Slam championships in three different decades. Thiem is aiming to be the first man born in the 1990s to win a major, and the first new Grand Slam men's singles champion since Marin Cilic won the U.S. Open in 2014.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy, high of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Rainy, high of 84 degrees (29 Celsius) before a cool evening.

WOMEN'S FINAL

No. 14 Sofia Kenin beat GarbiÃ±e Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic beat Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 5-7, 6-4 (10-1).

STAT OF THE DAY

5 of 6 - Ratio of Sofia Kenin's break-point conversions in the final against Muguruza, who could only convert 2 of her 12 chances.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

'Two-all, love-40 - that game is going to be with me forever." - Sofia Kenin on saving three break points in the pivotal fifth game of the third set of the final against Muguruza. She held, and didn't lose another game..

___

