Georgia's Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator
Updated 1/29/2020 7:29 AM
ATLANTA -- U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he's running for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that could divide the Georgia party this election year.
Collins made the announcement on Fox & Friends, saying "we're ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president."
Collins waved off concerns that he and newly sworn-in GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will tear each other apart and open the door for a Democrat to take the seat. Collins was President Donald Trump's pick for the seat, but Gov. Brian Kemp went with Loeffler instead.
