Georgia's Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., walks through the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Associated Press

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks to reporters outside the Senate as defense arguments by the Republicans resume in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Associated Press

FILE- In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Collins is expected to challenge newly appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her Senate seat this year. That will prompt a battle within the GOP that could enhance Democrats' chances of capturing the seat this November. Associated Press

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., arrives for a re-enactment of her swearing-in, Monday Jan. 6, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Associated Press

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins walks with colleagues at the state capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Collins, an ardent ally of President Donald Trump and vocal opponent of his impeachment, is expected to announce he will challenge fellow Republican and newly appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her seat this year, a Republican official said. (Riley Bunch/The Daily Times via AP) Associated Press

ATLANTA -- U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he's running for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that could divide the Georgia party this election year.

Collins made the announcement on Fox & Friends, saying "we're ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president."

Collins waved off concerns that he and newly sworn-in GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will tear each other apart and open the door for a Democrat to take the seat. Collins was President Donald Trump's pick for the seat, but Gov. Brian Kemp went with Loeffler instead.