Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under SetiÃ©n

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, top, challenges for the ball with Valencia's Francis Coquelin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi stands during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi sits on the field during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Valencia's Maxi Gomez, bottom, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, top, challenges for the ball with Valencia's Francis Coquelin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Valencia's Maxi Gomez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal as Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, center, and Barcelona's Gerard Pique react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien walks during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien stands during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Valencia's Maxi Gomez, left, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, tries to dribble past Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia, left, and Valencia's Francis Coquelin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Valencia striker Maxi GÃ³mez scored once and helped produce an own goal by a defender to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The loss was the first for Barcelona in three matches under coach Quique SetiÃ©n, who was hired to replace Ernesto Valverde last week.

Barcelona's first loss in 10 rounds means it can lose the league lead if Real Madrid takes a point at Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona leads Madrid on goal difference.

Valencia went ahead through an own goal by Jordi Alba in the 48th minute when GÃ³mez's volley that was going wide deflected off the Barcelona left back and went into the net.

GÃ³mez put the result beyond doubt in the 77th, making up for his missed penalty attempt in the first half.

It was Valencia's first victory over Barcelona in 13 consecutive visits by Lionel Messi's side to the Mestalla Stadium.

