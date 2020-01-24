Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey
Updated 1/24/2020 1:19 PM
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's emergency management agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has shaken the country's east.
The earthquake struck the near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.
The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5.
There was no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. Turkish media said the earthquake sent people running outdoors for safety.
