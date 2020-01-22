Kyle Samson named head football coach at Montana Tech

BUTTE, Mont. -- Montana Tech offensive coordinator Kyle Samson has been named the head football coach at the NAIA school, athletics director Matt Stepan announced.

Samson succeeds Chuck Morrell, who coached the Orediggers for nine seasons before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Fresno State.

"I am very humbled and honored for this great opportunity,' Samson said Tuesday. 'Being the next head football coach at Montana Tech fulfills a lifelong dream of mine."

Before coming to Montana Tech in January 2019, Samson was the head football coach at Flathead High School in Kalispell. The Braves advanced to the Class AA title game in 2018.

Samson, who graduated from Helena Capital High, played quarterback at Montana State-Northern and was named the Frontier Conference offensive player of the year in 2006, The Montana Standard reported.

He was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Lights from 2007-2014. Samson's father, Mark Samson, was the head coach at MSU-Northern from the 2004 through 2013 seasons.