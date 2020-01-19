 

Chicago will test out updated bus routes on West Side

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/19/2020 9:21 AM

CHICAGO -- Chicago will test updated buses routes on the city's West Side under a pilot program recently approved by the Chicago Transit Board.

City officials tout the change as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's promise to invest in neighborhoods outside the downtown core.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The pilot program is designed to provide streamlined service along the city's grid system and improve connections to city trains, according to city officials. For example, riders will have more access to jobs, services and schools near the University of Illinois at Chicago where there are also several hospitals.

The changes take effect in April and will last one year. Chicago Transit Authority staff will determine whether to make the changes permanent.

The changes will cost about $550,000 and be funding with CTA operating funds, according to officials.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 