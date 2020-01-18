Mixed form for Arteta's Arsenal goes on in Sheffield U draw
LONDON -- Arsenal's youngsters stepped in for the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but couldn't do enough for the win in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League.
The uneasy start to Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal manager continued as John Fleck rescued a point for Sheffield with a bouncing shot in the 83rd after Billy Sharp flicked on Lys Mousset's cross.
That canceled out Gabriel Martinelli's opener for Arsenal in the 45th, scored off a deflected cross by fellow 18-year-old Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal has won just one of five league games since Arteta took over as manager last month from interim coach Freddie Ljungberg.
A 1-0 loss to Sheffield in October played a big role in Arsenal's decision to fire Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery, but this time round Arsenal dominated the game from the start.
Without Aubameyang , Arsenal initially struggled to finish chances, with Martinelli twice slicing the ball wide off fine passes from Nicolas PÃ©pÃ©.
That changed in the 45th when Saka's cross from the left took a deflection off Sheffield full-back George Baldock and looped up before dropping perfectly to leave Martinelli a simple finish in front of goal.
Alexandre Lacazette started as center-forward but often played deep in midfield and was largely anonymous as his goalless streak extended to seven games in all competitions.
Arsenal could have had a penalty in the 68th when Jack O'Connell made contact with PÃ©pÃ©'s legs, but the video assistant referee didn't recommend a spot-kick.
The result leaves Arsenal floating in midtable, closer on points to the relegation zone than to the Champions League spots, and four points off high-flying Sheffield.
