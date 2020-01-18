No. 2 Baylor women Big 12-record 45th straight league win

Former Baylor All-American Nina Davis waves to the crowd after having her jersey retired before in an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Associated Press

West Virginia guard Madisen Smith, left, attempts a basket while pressured by Baylor guard Moon Ursin, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Associated Press

Baylor forward Lauren Cox, right, pressures West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Associated Press

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick, left, scores past Baylor guard DiDi Richards, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Associated Press

Baylor forward Lauren Cox, right, pulls down a rebound over West Virginia center Blessing Ejiofor, center, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- Moon Ursin had a career-high 22 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, and the Lady Bears set a new Big 12 record by winning their 45th straight regular season conference game, 91-51 over No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday night.

The defending national champion Lady Bears (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) had matched their own record with their 44th win in a row three days earlier at Kansas. They scored the first five points against West Virginia (13-3, 3-2) and never trailed.

The Lady Bears also extended the nation's longest home winning streak to 49 in a row, half of the 98 by then-No. 1 UConn had until Baylor won there on Jan. 9.

Juicy Landrum had 14 points for Baylor, while Te'a Cooper had 11. NaLyssa Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th career double double. Queen Egbo added 10 points, and Lauren Cox had 13 rebounds.

Kysre Gondrezick had 15 points for West Virginia, which shot only 26.2% from the field (17 of 65), and that was boosted by making 8-of-19 in the fourth quarter. Madisen Smith scored 12 points.

Baylor's last regular-season Big 12 loss was at home to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017, a setback the Lady Bears avenged in Austin only two weeks later. They are coming off consecutive 18-0 Big 12 records, and also had consecutive undefeated conference records and a national title during their 44 in a row from 2011 until January 2014.

NINA'S NUMBER

Baylor retired the No. 13 jersey of former All-America forward Nina Davis before the game. Davis played for Baylor from 2013-17, and was on teams that made it to the NCAA Elite Eight each season. She is one of six players in school history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have consecutive lopsided losses since a nine-game winning streak that included its first 3-0 start ever in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers were coming off a 73-49 home loss to Oklahoma. They were holding teams to 57.8 points a game - a number the Lady Bears passed midway in the third quarter when they had a 32-point lead.

Baylor: Coach Kim Mulkey was able to get everybody some quality time on the court, with all 11 players getting in at least nine minutes. The Lady Bears had a 58-31 rebounding margin and shot 50.7% overall, with Ursin 8-of-12.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Baylor travels about 90 miles north to play at TCU on Wednesday night.

___

For more AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25