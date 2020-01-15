Tennessee sheriff's spokesman says law enforcement is responding to an active shooter at McGee Tyson airbase
Updated 1/15/2020 12:30 PM
ALCOA, Tenn. -- Tennessee sheriff's spokesman says law enforcement is responding to an active shooter at McGee Tyson airbase.
