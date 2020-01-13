UIC proposes $191M outpatient care center in Chicago

CHICAGO -- University of Illinois health system officials are proposing to build a $191 million outpatient care center next to the school's hospital on Chicago's West Side

The six-story 200,000-square-foot (60,960-square-meter) building would be connected to the main hospital through a bridge, according to an application filed by the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System.

There's already an outpatient building connected to the hospital, but university officials said there's demand for more services. The proposed second building would include clinics, a pharmacy and waiting area for surgery patients.

The project application said it would be funded through a public-private partnership, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. A hearing has been set for April 7. If approval is granted, the project could be completed by 2022.

'This new facility represents the extraordinary momentum of our clinical care delivery for our communities locally, across the state and beyond,' said Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor of health affairs for the University of Illinois at Chicago.