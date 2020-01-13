German police officer in hot water over Hitler lookalike

BERLIN -- German police say they are considering disciplinary proceedings against an officer who failed to step in when an Adolf Hitler lookalike showed up at a motorbike meeting in the eastern state of Saxony.

State police said Monday that the incident is being investigated because the man dressed as the Nazi leader - sitting in a Wehrmacht-style sidecar - may have broken German laws on the use of illegal symbols.

A video posted on social media shows laughing bystanders, including an officer in a police van, photographing the biker and his pencil-mustached passenger.

In a post on Twitter, Saxony's governor Michael Kretschmer said 'the appearance as a mass murderer is more than tasteless.'

Kretschmer said he hoped the biker meeting in Augustusburg, near the eastern city of Chemnitz, would take place again next year but that 'first it needs to be clear: such behavior is unacceptable and won't happen again.'

Authorities in Saxony have struggled to combat the state's image as a hive of neo-Nazi activity. The far-right Alternative for Germany party received more than a quarter of the vote in state elections there last year.