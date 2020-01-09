AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Leach away from Wash St
Updated 1/9/2020 1:55 PM
Two people with knowledge of the decision says Mississippi State has hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head coach.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the school has not yet officially announced the move. Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.
The post-bowl game firing was unusual, but the Bulldogs landed one of the most successful head coaches in the country in Leach. In 18 years was Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set record and win consistently at two programs that have historically struggled.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.