6.6 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
Posted1/7/2020 7:00 AM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, less than a day after another one hit the U.S. territory and caused heavy damage in some areas.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Officials did not issue a tsunami warning.
There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.
The 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guanica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages.
