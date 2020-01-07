6.6 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

This combo of two photos shows "Punta Ventana," or Window Point, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Jan. 27, 2019, top, before it fell, and after it fell on Jan. 6, 2020 due to an earthquake. (Edgar Gracia Portello via AP, top, and AP Photo by Jorge A Ramirez Portela, bottom) Associated Press

A natural formation known as "Punta Ventana," or Window Point, stands without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or a hole, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The natural bridge collapsed during the morning's earthquake. Associated Press

Clothing hangs to dry inside on the top floor, the second floor, of a home with a partially collapsed roof after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Associated Press

Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, less than a day after another one hit the U.S. territory and caused heavy damage in some areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Officials did not issue a tsunami warning.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

The 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guanica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages.