Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84

DORTMUND, Germany -- Hans Tilkowski, the West Germany goalkeeper in the 1966 World Cup final against England, has died. He was 84.

German soccer club Borussia Dortmund said Monday that Tilkowski died Sunday following 'a long, severe illness," and that he had been with his family.

Tilkowski was best known outside Germany for conceding England's third goal in extra time in the 1966 final, when Geoff Hurst's shot hit the bar and bounced downward. Tilkowski always said he was sure the ball did not cross the line.

England won the game 4-2.

Hurst described Tilkowski on Twitter on Monday as a 'terrific player for his club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very fine man.'

With Dortmund, Tilkowski won the German Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

