Armed man inside Illinois bank with workers or customers

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois said customers or employees were stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday.

Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. CST.

Rockford police tweeted that the suspect 'barricaded himself inside with one or more employees or customers.'

'We're trying to make to make communications with him with our crisis negotiation team,' Police Chief Dan O'Shea said outside the credit union. 'No one is hurt at this point that we're aware of. ... Hopefully, we can resolve this peacefully and soon.'