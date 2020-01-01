Israel PM seeks immunity, buying time until after vote
Updated 1/1/2020 1:26 PM
JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from corruption charges, a step that is expected to delay his trial for months.
The step Wednesday most likely puts the trial on hold until after elections in March, when he hopes to win a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.
The announcement essentially turns the upcoming election campaign into a referendum on whether Netanyahu should be granted immunity and remain in office or step down to stand trial.
A recent poll indicated that a majority of Israelis oppose giving him immunity.
