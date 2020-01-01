Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from corruption charges
Updated 1/1/2020 1:14 PM
JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from corruption charges.
