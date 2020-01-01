2020 starts on frigid note with polar bear plunges

Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

A swimmer carries the Chinese flag during the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

A girl reacts while hurrying out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

Revellers enjoy air temperatures near freezing as they participate in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in the icy waters of Charlottetown harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

A woman reacts as she hurries out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping himself in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

Polar Bear plungers bring in the New Year by jumping in the frigid waters of the Tay River in Perth, Ontario, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

