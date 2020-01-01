 

2020 starts on frigid note with polar bear plunges

  • Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

    Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

  • Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

    Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

  • Revellers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

    Revellers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

  • Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

    Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

  • A swimmer carries the Chinese flag during the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

    A swimmer carries the Chinese flag during the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Associated Press

  • People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md.

    People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

  • A girl reacts while hurrying out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md.

    A girl reacts while hurrying out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

  • People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md.

    People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

  • Revellers enjoy air temperatures near freezing as they participate in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in the icy waters of Charlottetown harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Revellers enjoy air temperatures near freezing as they participate in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in the icy waters of Charlottetown harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  • A woman reacts as she hurries out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping himself in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md.

    A woman reacts as she hurries out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping himself in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. Associated Press

  • Polar Bear plungers bring in the New Year by jumping in the frigid waters of the Tay River in Perth, Ontario, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Polar Bear plungers bring in the New Year by jumping in the frigid waters of the Tay River in Perth, Ontario, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  • Polar Bear plungers bring in the New Year by jumping in the frigid waters of the Tay River in Perth, Ontario, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Polar Bear plungers bring in the New Year by jumping in the frigid waters of the Tay River in Perth, Ontario, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  • Revellers enjoy air temperatures near freezing as they participate in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in the icy waters of Charlottetown harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Revellers enjoy air temperatures near freezing as they participate in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in the icy waters of Charlottetown harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/1/2020 3:00 PM

NEW YORK -- 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.

Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s (13 to 15 Celsius).

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.

Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 