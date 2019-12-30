Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut, Lebanon
Updated 12/30/2019 4:58 PM
BEIRUT -- A close friends says former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut.
It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins, left Japan where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020.
Ricardo Karam, a TV host and friend of Ghosn who interviewed him several times, told The Associated Press Ghosn arrived in Lebanon Monday morning. Karam offered no more details.
Local media also reported that he had arrived in Beirut.
