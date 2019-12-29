2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas
Updated 12/29/2019 1:57 PM
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.
MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and the other died en route to the hospital.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.