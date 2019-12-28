Democrats taking council control in Pence's Indiana hometown

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Democrats will enter 2020 with a City Council majority in Republican Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s after a recount confirmed a candidate's one-vote victory margin.

Democrats captured their 4-3 Columbus City Council majority in November's election as they defeated two Republican incumbents, including Democrat Jerone Wood's 260-259 win over Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch.

A recount requested by Bunch was completed Dec. 13 and didn't change those results, Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps told The (Columbus) Republic.

Wood said the Democratic council majority is 'a change in a good direction' for Columbus. Wood said he plans focusing on three of the issues he highlighted during his campaign - homelessness, the opioid crisis and youth development.

Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop, who was unopposed for reelection, has said he's confident of a good relationship with the council as city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.

Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election, Phelps said.