3 die, 1 badly hurt in Southern California apartment fire

HEMET, Calif. -- Two girls and their father were killed early Friday when fire erupted in a Southern California apartment building and a boy rescued from the inferno was in grave condition, police said.

Seven people were in the second-floor unit in an apartment complex in the city of Hemet, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, when the fire broke out.

Hemet police spokesman Nate Miller said the dead were 4- and 12-year-old girls and their father.

'One of the victims - a 41-year-old male was the father - and he went back inside to rescue other family members that were not able to get out," Miller said.

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized in grave condition, Miller said.

The names of the victims were not immediately made public.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Miller said there was nothing to indicate any criminal aspect to the fire.