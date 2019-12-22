Pogba back in Man United squad after nearly 3 months out
Updated 12/22/2019 8:56 AM
WATFORD, England -- Paul Pogba could play his first competitive soccer for Manchester United in nearly three months on Sunday.
The France midfielder was named among the substitutes for United's Premier League game at Watford.
Pogba has played just six games for United this season and hasn't appeared since September because of an ankle injury and, more recently, illness.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.