Pogba back in Man United squad after nearly 3 months out

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, talks with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, right, before a NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Miami. Associated Press

WATFORD, England -- Paul Pogba could play his first competitive soccer for Manchester United in nearly three months on Sunday.

The France midfielder was named among the substitutes for United's Premier League game at Watford.

Pogba has played just six games for United this season and hasn't appeared since September because of an ankle injury and, more recently, illness.

