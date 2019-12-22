Attackers hit Venezuela military post, 1 soldier killed
Updated 12/22/2019 4:37 PM
CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela's defense minister said that 'extremist opposition sectors' attacked an outpost near the border with Brazil early Sunday, killing at least one soldier before being chased down.
Gen. Vladimir Padrino LÃ³pez said via Twitter that the attackers took a batch of weapons from the post, but that all the arms were recovered.
He said at least some of those involved in what he called a 'terrorist attack' were detained and being questioned, while the army and other security forces were pursuing the rest.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.