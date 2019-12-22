Attackers hit Venezuela military post, 1 soldier killed

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela's defense minister said that 'extremist opposition sectors' attacked an outpost near the border with Brazil early Sunday, killing at least one soldier before being chased down.

Gen. Vladimir Padrino LÃ³pez said via Twitter that the attackers took a batch of weapons from the post, but that all the arms were recovered.

He said at least some of those involved in what he called a 'terrorist attack' were detained and being questioned, while the army and other security forces were pursuing the rest.