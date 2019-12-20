AP Photos: Graffiti at Indian campus slam citizenship law

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 photo, a graffiti covers the wall of a building at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India. Students of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University have turned the campus' sandstone walls into a canvas of discontent. The spray-painted slogans and symbols reflect their opposition to a new law that provides a path to citizenship for religious groups from neighboring countries except Muslims. Associated Press

