Walk-in clinics for opioid addiction offer meds first, fast

CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline poses for a photo behind a glass window in a door at the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center in Olympia, Wash., which helps people addicted to heroin and other opiates get prescriptions for buprenorphine, a medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness in people trying to stop using opiates. At the clinic, a doctor is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first," which scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery in the battle against opioid addiction. Associated Press

This combination of jail booking photos ranging from Dec. 26, 2013 to Oct. 9, 2018, starting from top left to right, provided by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office shows Jamie Cline, of Olympia, Wash. Every time she got out of jail, Cline started hustling again for heroin, driven by an addiction she didn't understand. 'You want to get clean so bad. You know something's killing you and you can't stop,' said the 33-year-old who had used heroin for 10 years. (Thurston County Sheriff's Office via AP) Associated Press

In this Nov. 20, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline takes a dose of a prescription medication called buprenorphine during a break at her job at Genothen, a millwork shop in Tumwater, Wash. The drug quiets a voice in her brain that told her to keep using heroin. Associated Press

CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline displays a photo of herself from her days of using heroin as she waits to visit a doctor at the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash. Within two weeks of walking into the clinic, Cline had a job at a millwork shop. Now, nine months later, she has received a promotion and a raise, rebuilt relationships, found a room in a sober house and is proud to display a chain of 'Clean & Serene' key fobs she earned from Narcotics Anonymous. She takes buprenorphine twice daily. 'I've got my life back,' she said. Associated Press

In this Nov. 20, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline pauses while passing through a cabinet-making area at Genothen, a millwork shop where she is employed in Tumwater, Wash. Cline, who in the past had used heroin for ten years, got the job and cleaned up other areas of her life once she started taking a prescription medication called buprenorphine that she got at a clinic in Olympia, Wash., where a doctor is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first." The surprising approach scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

In this Nov. 20, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline works at her desk at Genothen, a millwork shop where she is employed in Tumwater, Wash. Cline, who in the past had used heroin for ten years, got the job and cleaned up other areas of her life once she started taking a prescription medication called buprenorphine that she got at a clinic in Olympia, Wash., where a doctor is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first." The surprising approach scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline, second from right, talks with Dr. Lucinda Grande, right, medical director of the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash., which helps people addicted to heroin and other opiates get prescriptions for buprenorphine, a medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness. At the clinic, Grande is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first," which scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery in the battle against opioid addiction. Associated Press

CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline holds key fobs that mark her days of sobriety and recovery from her days of using heroin as she waits for an appointment at the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash., which helps people addicted to heroin and other opiates get prescriptions for buprenorphine, a medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness. At the clinic, a doctor is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first," which scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery in the battle against opioid addiction. Associated Press

CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jon Combes, left, is given a bottle of buprenorphine, a prescription medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness in people trying to stop using opiates, by pharmacist Brad Livingstone, right, at the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash. 'They don't care what your past is,' Combes said of the clinic's staff. 'They just want to get your future going.' Associated Press

CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jon Combes, right, takes a dose of buprenorphine, a medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness in people trying to stop using opiates, as he stands near Dr. Lucinda Grande, left, medical director of the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash., which helps people addicted to heroin and other opiates get prescriptions for buprenorphine. At the clinic, Grande is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first," which scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery in the battle against opioid addiction. Associated Press

In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jon Combes holds his bottle of buprenorphine, a medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness in people trying to stop using opiates, as he prepares to take a dose in a clinic in Olympia, Wash. The clinic is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first," which scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery in the battle against addictions to heroin and other opioids. Associated Press

Samson Teklemariam of the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors poses for a portrait in Alpharetta, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Teklemariam and other critics worry "medication-first" clinics will add to the flood of opioids on the street. The tactic could also lead to a false understanding of addiction, said Atlanta-based counselor. 'You're promising the public a cure,' Teklemariam said. 'There's not a pill that you can take to alleviate symptoms of true addiction." Associated Press

Samson Teklemariam of the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors poses for a portrait in Alpharetta, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Teklemariam and other critics worry "medication-first" clinics will add to the flood of opioids on the street. The tactic could also lead to a false understanding of addiction, said Atlanta-based counselor. 'You're promising the public a cure,' Teklemariam said. 'There's not a pill that you can take to alleviate symptoms of true addiction." Associated Press

Jamie Cline, right, recovering from a 10-year heroin addiction, smiles as she greets a defense attorney before a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

CORRECTS TO FELLOW DRUG COURT PARTICIPANT, NOT ADDICT- Jamie Cline, left, recovering from a 10-year heroin addiction, is greeted by a fellow drug court participant with a high-five as they wait for a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

Jamie Cline, recovering from a 10-year heroin addiction, smiles as she is named the winner of a small raffle at a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

Jamie Cline, left, recovering from a 10-year heroin addiction, smiles after greeting chemical dependency counselor Lorenz Mize before a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller listens as Jamie Cline appears before her during a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline, a former heroin user, took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller, left, applauds as Jamie Cline steps forward during a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline, a heroin addict, took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. Associated Press