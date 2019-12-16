Formula 1 heiress' jewel collection reported stolen in raid
Updated 12/16/2019 8:56 AM
LONDON -- London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of 'high value jewelry' reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.
The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.
The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.
'Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,' a family statement read.
The family's private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.