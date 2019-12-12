ICE conducting search warrants at sites in Atlanta area
Updated 12/12/2019 2:28 PM
ATLANTA -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman has confirmed that agents from its Homeland Security Investigations division are working with the IRS to execute a search warrant at multiple sites in the Atlanta area. The searches were taking place Thursday. No further information was immediately available.
